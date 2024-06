πŸ‘‹ Alex here. I finally got a drink at one of Bentonville's coolest spots β€” Tower Bar inside The Momentary. (OK, I went twice.) The scene: It's worth the trip just for the atmosphere. You take an elevator to the sixth floor of The Momentary, the contemporary museum and event space that was converted from its days as a cheese factory.

You find a dimly lit, posh space with plush seating surrounded by windows overlooking the city. Feels "loungey."

The Lady in Orange. Photo: Alex Golden/Axios

What I sipped: The Lady in Orange β€”Β mezcal, aperol, orange liqueur, lime juice, pineapple juice, agave, orange bitters with salt. This is for those who want a fruity drink that doesn't taste like syrup. It's the right amount of orange flavor with the mezcal.

If you like this one, you'll likely also enjoy the Perfect Place & Thyme β€” Jameson Orange, thyme and peach liqueur with peach bitters.

Of note: There's a solid mocktail menu.

Zoom out: Tower Bar isn't just a bar. You can enjoy the space during the day β€” even morning β€” with coffee and some straightforward snacks like a charcuterie plate or hummus.

When and where: 10am-10pm Tuesday-Thursday and 10am-midnight Friday and Saturday at 507 SE E St. in Bentonville.