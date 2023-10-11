Share on email (opens in new window)

Fall is the time of year I can't resist veering away from my usual black coffee.

What's happening: Onyx Coffee Lab's fall menu is here with five seasonal drinks. And there's no plain old pumpkin spiced latte.

Instead, you can level up to an autumn spiced latte — espresso, milk, pumpkin, yam and pie crust.

Why I'm happy: This plus a chai turnover at the stunning downtown Rogers Onyx HQ was a cozy afternoon treat that lifted my spirits.

The latte has enough pumpkin flavor that you don't feel like you're missing something, but it's not so dominant that you can't taste the other spices.

When and where: 7am-6pm daily at 101 E. Walnut St. in Rogers.