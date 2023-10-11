1 hour ago - Food and Drink
What we're sipping: Onyx Coffee Lab's autumn-spiced latte
Fall is the time of year I can't resist veering away from my usual black coffee.
What's happening: Onyx Coffee Lab's fall menu is here with five seasonal drinks. And there's no plain old pumpkin spiced latte.
- Instead, you can level up to an autumn spiced latte — espresso, milk, pumpkin, yam and pie crust.
Why I'm happy: This plus a chai turnover at the stunning downtown Rogers Onyx HQ was a cozy afternoon treat that lifted my spirits.
- The latte has enough pumpkin flavor that you don't feel like you're missing something, but it's not so dominant that you can't taste the other spices.
When and where: 7am-6pm daily at 101 E. Walnut St. in Rogers.
