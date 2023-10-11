1 hour ago - Food and Drink

What we're sipping: Onyx Coffee Lab's autumn-spiced latte

Alex Golden

It's fall in a mug. Photo: Alex Golden/Axios

Fall is the time of year I can't resist veering away from my usual black coffee.

What's happening: Onyx Coffee Lab's fall menu is here with five seasonal drinks. And there's no plain old pumpkin spiced latte.

  • Instead, you can level up to an autumn spiced latte — espresso, milk, pumpkin, yam and pie crust.

Why I'm happy: This plus a chai turnover at the stunning downtown Rogers Onyx HQ was a cozy afternoon treat that lifted my spirits.

  • The latte has enough pumpkin flavor that you don't feel like you're missing something, but it's not so dominant that you can't taste the other spices.

When and where: 7am-6pm daily at 101 E. Walnut St. in Rogers.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios NW Arkansas.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More NW Arkansas stories

No stories could be found

NW Arkansaspostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios NW Arkansas.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more