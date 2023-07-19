Have a margarita in Fayetteville
Alex here. I had such a delightful drink on a hot day.
What's happening: Xuma Kitchens, a Mexican restaurant in downtown Fayetteville, is on it with the flavored margaritas. I tried pineapple. They also offer blackberry, passion fruit and more.
The verdict: Flavored margaritas sometimes taste like just some tequila with syrup thrown in. This definitely tasted like it had fresh pineapple juice, and it won't leave you feeling icky. (Well, I only had one, so I can't speak for how you might feel if you down several.)
When and where: 5-9pm Tuesday-Thursday; 11am-3pm and 5-10pm Friday-Saturday; 11am-3pm and 5-9pm Sunday at 25 E. Center St. in Fayetteville.
More NW Arkansas stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios NW Arkansas.