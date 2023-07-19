Alex here. I had such a delightful drink on a hot day.

What's happening: Xuma Kitchens, a Mexican restaurant in downtown Fayetteville, is on it with the flavored margaritas. I tried pineapple. They also offer blackberry, passion fruit and more.

The verdict: Flavored margaritas sometimes taste like just some tequila with syrup thrown in. This definitely tasted like it had fresh pineapple juice, and it won't leave you feeling icky. (Well, I only had one, so I can't speak for how you might feel if you down several.)

When and where: 5-9pm Tuesday-Thursday; 11am-3pm and 5-10pm Friday-Saturday; 11am-3pm and 5-9pm Sunday at 25 E. Center St. in Fayetteville.