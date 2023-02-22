3 hours ago - Food and Drink

Sip your next cocktail in a bank vault in Fayetteville

Alex Golden

The Everyone's Irish Tonight. Photo: Alex Golden/Axios

I have a downtown Fayetteville sipper for you.

The scene: Tucked in the ground-level corner on West Center Street is The Vault — a bar that takes its name from its location inside a former bank.

  • It's a small space with a sprawling menu of signature cocktails and a calmer atmosphere than much of downtown's Friday night bar scene.
  • Pro tip: Feels like where you take a date before or after dinner.

What to order: Coffee lovers who want something slightly sweet should try Everyone's Irish Tonight — Irish whisky, Arsaga's cold brew, molé bitters, cream and flamed sambuca.

  • For a lighter, carbonated beverage, go with the EJ Highball Vol. 6 — whisky, plum, pomegranate liqueur, ginger beer, pineapple, orange, lemon cordial and salt.

When and where: 4pm to midnight Monday-Friday, noon to 2am Saturday and 2-7pm Sunday at 112 W Center St., Suite B001 in Fayetteville.

