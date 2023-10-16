Arkansas business accelerator new option for tech startups

Share on email (opens in new window)

Cartwheel Startup Studio and the University of Arkansas are launching a business accelerator focused on tech startups.

Why it matters: Accelerators are important to build a regional entrepreneurial ecosystem, attract out-of-market talent and draw even more venture capital to NWA.

Details: The program, dubbed the Bounds Accelerator, is seeking up to 10 companies using technology to fix issues in the retail, transportation, logistics, manufacturing and supply chain industries.

Organizers want to include at least three Arkansas-based startups in the first cohort.

Businesses researching artificial intelligence, virtual reality, augmented reality or blockchain technologies are ideal, according to a university release.

The big picture: Bounds is the latest in a series of accelerator programs offered in NWA.

How it works: Selected businesses will begin the 16-week Bounds program in January.