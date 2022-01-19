Startup studio set to launch tech companies in Northwest Arkansas

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Cartwheel generates the spark of a product idea and lights the fuse.

Then it hires a pilot to, hopefully, navigate the launch of a company around the idea.

What's happening: The Bentonville-based startup studio is partnering with Winrock International on a yearlong effort they hope will eventually sprout two to three tech companies in NWA.

The Walton Family Foundation provided $1.2 million to fund the project.

Why it matters: As NWA broadens its economy beyond its dependence on a few companies, startup accelerator programs like Cartwheel's will be important to build a regional entrepreneurial mindset and attract out-of-market talent.

Context: A startup studio begins by identifying a commercial need. Its principals vet the concept, test its potential as a commercial product and develop the skeleton of a company.

Studios often provide back-office support such as accounting, legal, recruiting services, and hire a CEO to bring the product into the marketplace.

In theory, this improves the new business' chances of success.

What they're saying: Cartwheel will focus on ideas that use software as a service.

In particular, the studio will focus on a niche in software used by frontline workers, such as waitstaff, workers in manufacturing or retail employees, Cartwheel's CEO Joshua Stanley told Axios.

"Startup studios are really just about diligent, unbiased idea validation," Stanley stated in a news release. "We're seeking to pull the known '90% failure rate of startups' up to the preformation phase to produce new companies that have the highest probability of success."

What to watch: The studio's first project, code-named "PushKin," is underway.