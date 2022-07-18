Eclectic NWA startups get accelerator boost
Fifteen early-stage NWA startups have been selected for a one-year business accelerator by Entrepreneurship for All Northwest Arkansas (EforAll), which breaks out two cohorts — one English, one Spanish — for its inaugural program.
Why it matters: The U.S. is missing out on more than 1 million minority-owned businesses because of discrimination, one study estimates. EforAll focuses on developing underrepresented and minority entrepreneurs to help close that gap.
By the numbers: EforAll's two cohorts are made up of 88% women owners and 80% who identify as Black, Asian/Pacific Islander or Hispanic.
One entrepreneur has autism.
- People with disabilities are the largest minority group in the U.S., making up an estimated 20% of the population.
Details: The accelerator program provides each participant with mentorship, customized curriculum, peer support, coworking space and opportunities to win seed money.
- The entrepreneurs will start building their business models this month.
The intrigue: The cohorts include an eclectic mix of businesses, from a candy maker to a tattoo artist to human resources consulting to an all-day breakfast food truck.
What's next: EforAll is hosting an ideas pitch contest in September in which entrepreneurs will compete for a $1,000 cash prize.
