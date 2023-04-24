Heartland Forward accelerator helps startups bring ideas to fruition
Spring is in the air, so entrepreneurs have an opportunity to prune, preen and prosper through Heartland Forward's idea accelerator.
What's happening: The Bentonville "think and do" tank is accepting applications through May 22 for its summer cohort.
- Builders + Backers, a venture capital and accelerator firm, runs the program, along with Heartland Forward.
Why it matters: Encouraging, mentoring and developing startups are important steps to build a successful entrepreneurial network in Northwest Arkansas and achieve a community-wide goal to diversify the regional economy.
Details: This big idea behind an "idea accelerator" is that anyone with a creative concept for solving a problem in Northwest Arkansas can apply.
- Participants receive a $5,000 "pebble" grant to use for experimentation to prove — or disprove — their ideas.
- They learn how to put abstractions into action, test them and communicate their value, while building a network of other "builders."
- The two-month program will be held virtually and starts June 8.
Between the lines: This will be the fourth cohort through Heartland Forward's accelerator, so the region has 30 graduates capable of providing networking support.
Go deeper: Read how serial entrepreneur Brent Robinson put rubber to the road with the program.
- If you're unsure whether the program is for you, Builders + Backers will host two virtual information meetings:
- The first is tomorrow from 2-3pm. Registration required.
- The second is set for May 10 from 1-2pm. Register here.
