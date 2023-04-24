Spring is in the air, so entrepreneurs have an opportunity to prune, preen and prosper through Heartland Forward's idea accelerator.

What's happening: The Bentonville "think and do" tank is accepting applications through May 22 for its summer cohort.

Builders + Backers, a venture capital and accelerator firm, runs the program, along with Heartland Forward.

Why it matters: Encouraging, mentoring and developing startups are important steps to build a successful entrepreneurial network in Northwest Arkansas and achieve a community-wide goal to diversify the regional economy.

Details: This big idea behind an "idea accelerator" is that anyone with a creative concept for solving a problem in Northwest Arkansas can apply.

Participants receive a $5,000 "pebble" grant to use for experimentation to prove — or disprove — their ideas.

They learn how to put abstractions into action, test them and communicate their value, while building a network of other "builders."

The two-month program will be held virtually and starts June 8.

Between the lines: This will be the fourth cohort through Heartland Forward's accelerator, so the region has 30 graduates capable of providing networking support.

