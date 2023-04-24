42 mins ago - Business

Heartland Forward accelerator helps startups bring ideas to fruition

Worth Sparkman
Illustration of hands holding garden scissors and a spray bottle next to a small potted plant.

Illustration: Lindsey Bailey/Axios

Spring is in the air, so entrepreneurs have an opportunity to prune, preen and prosper through Heartland Forward's idea accelerator.

What's happening: The Bentonville "think and do" tank is accepting applications through May 22 for its summer cohort.

  • Builders + Backers, a venture capital and accelerator firm, runs the program, along with Heartland Forward.

Why it matters: Encouraging, mentoring and developing startups are important steps to build a successful entrepreneurial network in Northwest Arkansas and achieve a community-wide goal to diversify the regional economy.

Details: This big idea behind an "idea accelerator" is that anyone with a creative concept for solving a problem in Northwest Arkansas can apply.

  • Participants receive a $5,000 "pebble" grant to use for experimentation to prove — or disprove — their ideas.
  • They learn how to put abstractions into action, test them and communicate their value, while building a network of other "builders."
  • The two-month program will be held virtually and starts June 8.

Between the lines: This will be the fourth cohort through Heartland Forward's accelerator, so the region has 30 graduates capable of providing networking support.

Go deeper: Read how serial entrepreneur Brent Robinson put rubber to the road with the program.

  • If you're unsure whether the program is for you, Builders + Backers will host two virtual information meetings:
  • The first is tomorrow from 2-3pm. Registration required.
  • The second is set for May 10 from 1-2pm. Register here.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios NW Arkansas.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More NW Arkansas stories

No stories could be found

NW Arkansaspostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios NW Arkansas.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more