The Shift: Northwest Arkansas startups have gotten more than $90M from VCs so far this year

Worth Sparkman
Data: Pitchbook; Chart: Tory Lysik/Axios Visuals

Investors have sown more than $91 million in 10 Northwest Arkansas startups since the beginning of the year.

Why it matters: Capital investment gives startups and young companies resources to grow into more mature, profitable businesses faster.

The big picture: An increase in venture capital signals investor confidence in the area's entrepreneurial community — a measure of perceived economic health.

By the numbers: Little Rock companies saw four deals close for a combined $5.4 million in the first half of 2023.

  • Of the six Arkansas deals that closed in the second quarter, four were considered later-stage investments and two early stage, suggesting some maturity is taking place.
  • The single-largest deal noted during the second quarter was for $38.4 million to Cooks Venture, a direct-to-consumer meat producer in Decatur.
  • The company also closed on a $35.4 million investment in August.

Cooks Venture did not respond to Axios' request for comment.

Zoom out: In the Tulsa metro area, six deals closed for a combined $21.6 million.

💭 Worth's thought bubble: Sometimes Pitchbook's data are lagging a quarter — occasionally deals are counted twice and corrected later.

  • I wouldn't rely on the data for heart surgery calculations, but they're directionally right.

📊 The Shift is a regular feature to catch up quick on what's happening in Arkansas' economy and entrepreneurial ecosystem.

