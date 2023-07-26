The Shift: Northwest Arkansas startups have gotten more than $90M from VCs so far this year

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Data: Pitchbook; Chart: Tory Lysik/Axios Visuals

Investors have sown more than $91 million in 10 Northwest Arkansas startups since the beginning of the year.

Private equity database company PitchBook shared the estimated numbers with Axios.

The activity is roughly on pace with last year's record $200 million.

Why it matters: Capital investment gives startups and young companies resources to grow into more mature, profitable businesses faster.

The big picture: An increase in venture capital signals investor confidence in the area's entrepreneurial community — a measure of perceived economic health.

By the numbers: Little Rock companies saw four deals close for a combined $5.4 million in the first half of 2023.

Of the six Arkansas deals that closed in the second quarter, four were considered later-stage investments and two early stage, suggesting some maturity is taking place.

The single-largest deal noted during the second quarter was for $38.4 million to Cooks Venture, a direct-to-consumer meat producer in Decatur.

The company also closed on a $35.4 million investment in August.

Cooks Venture did not respond to Axios' request for comment.

Zoom out: In the Tulsa metro area, six deals closed for a combined $21.6 million.

This is notable because of the recent emphasis on the 412 Corridor connecting NWA and Tulsa as a "super region" for economic growth.

💭 Worth's thought bubble: Sometimes Pitchbook's data are lagging a quarter — occasionally deals are counted twice and corrected later.

I wouldn't rely on the data for heart surgery calculations, but they're directionally right.

📊 The Shift is a regular feature to catch up quick on what's happening in Arkansas' economy and entrepreneurial ecosystem.