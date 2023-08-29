Share on email (opens in new window)

Fly fishing on the Buffalo National River. Photo: Courtesy of Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism

The University of Arkansas' Greenhouse Outdoor Recreation Program (GORP) announced a cohort of startup companies focused on outdoor activities for its fall program.

Why it matters: Business accelerators like GORP are helping build a network of entrepreneurs focused on the outdoor recreation industry.

Statewide, outdoor rec supported about 40,000 jobs and was valued at $3.5 billion at the end of 2021.

Context: GORP is a 12-week business incubator led by the University of Arkansas' Office of Entrepreneurship and Innovation.

Companies receive workshop training, team mentoring and dedicated product development to help them scale.

They're all eligible to receive $15,000 in seed funding when they complete the program.

Details: The eight companies set to graduate in November:

Adventure Trail Outfitters — makers of a portable hot water system for showering and camp clean up.

Co-Angler — An online platform designed to connect people so they can go fishing together.

Jane Wick, LLC — Backpacks designed for women shooters.

Outdoor Education Services — an outdoor adventure company teaching people to safely and confidently enjoy the wilderness.

Paddl — an app to find the best paddling destinations with river maps, real-time conditions and trip-planning tools for river adventurers.

Rider Up — a cycling app that uses real time location sharing to connect riders.

SABO Outdoors — an app that connects landowners and guides with outdoor opportunity-seekers for guided and do-it-yourself activities.

SLAPCHALKS — athletic apparel with exterior mesh pockets for fast and easy access chalk climbers, crossfitters, ninja warriors and other chalk-using athletes.

Of note: Since spring 2022, 17 startups have launched and expanded their businesses through the GORP.