2 hours ago - News
Eight startups selected for UA's outdoor rec incubator
The University of Arkansas' Greenhouse Outdoor Recreation Program (GORP) announced a cohort of startup companies focused on outdoor activities for its fall program.
Why it matters: Business accelerators like GORP are helping build a network of entrepreneurs focused on the outdoor recreation industry.
- Statewide, outdoor rec supported about 40,000 jobs and was valued at $3.5 billion at the end of 2021.
Context: GORP is a 12-week business incubator led by the University of Arkansas' Office of Entrepreneurship and Innovation.
- Companies receive workshop training, team mentoring and dedicated product development to help them scale.
- They're all eligible to receive $15,000 in seed funding when they complete the program.
Details: The eight companies set to graduate in November:
- Adventure Trail Outfitters — makers of a portable hot water system for showering and camp clean up.
- Co-Angler — An online platform designed to connect people so they can go fishing together.
- Jane Wick, LLC — Backpacks designed for women shooters.
- Outdoor Education Services — an outdoor adventure company teaching people to safely and confidently enjoy the wilderness.
- Paddl — an app to find the best paddling destinations with river maps, real-time conditions and trip-planning tools for river adventurers.
- Rider Up — a cycling app that uses real time location sharing to connect riders.
- SABO Outdoors — an app that connects landowners and guides with outdoor opportunity-seekers for guided and do-it-yourself activities.
- SLAPCHALKS — athletic apparel with exterior mesh pockets for fast and easy access chalk climbers, crossfitters, ninja warriors and other chalk-using athletes.
Of note: Since spring 2022, 17 startups have launched and expanded their businesses through the GORP.
