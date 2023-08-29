2 hours ago - News

Eight startups selected for UA's outdoor rec incubator

Worth Sparkman
A photo of two people standing in a river fly fishing with bluffs in the background.

Fly fishing on the Buffalo National River. Photo: Courtesy of Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism

The University of Arkansas' Greenhouse Outdoor Recreation Program (GORP) announced a cohort of startup companies focused on outdoor activities for its fall program.

Why it matters: Business accelerators like GORP are helping build a network of entrepreneurs focused on the outdoor recreation industry.

Context: GORP is a 12-week business incubator led by the University of Arkansas' Office of Entrepreneurship and Innovation.

  • Companies receive workshop training, team mentoring and dedicated product development to help them scale.
  • They're all eligible to receive $15,000 in seed funding when they complete the program.

Details: The eight companies set to graduate in November:

  • Adventure Trail Outfitters — makers of a portable hot water system for showering and camp clean up.
  • Co-Angler — An online platform designed to connect people so they can go fishing together.
  • Jane Wick, LLC — Backpacks designed for women shooters.
  • Outdoor Education Services — an outdoor adventure company teaching people to safely and confidently enjoy the wilderness.
  • Paddl — an app to find the best paddling destinations with river maps, real-time conditions and trip-planning tools for river adventurers.
  • Rider Up — a cycling app that uses real time location sharing to connect riders.
  • SABO Outdoors — an app that connects landowners and guides with outdoor opportunity-seekers for guided and do-it-yourself activities.
  • SLAPCHALKS — athletic apparel with exterior mesh pockets for fast and easy access chalk climbers, crossfitters, ninja warriors and other chalk-using athletes.

Of note: Since spring 2022, 17 startups have launched and expanded their businesses through the GORP.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios NW Arkansas.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More NW Arkansas stories

No stories could be found

NW Arkansaspostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios NW Arkansas.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more