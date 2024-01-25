Krewe du Vieux, 'tit Rex and more things to do in New Orleans this weekend

Share on email (opens in new window)

Big Chief Juan Pardo debuts new music with the Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra on Thursday night. Photo: Astrida Valigorsky/WireImage

Krewe du Vieux, 'tit Rex and Krewe Bohéme roll this weekend, and there's plenty more to do across New Orleans.

Here are our top picks:

🎉 Among the parades rolling:

🪶 Big Chief Juan Pardo joins the Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra on Thursday for a world premiere of "Birth of a Culture: A Celebration of the History of Mardi Gras Indians." (Details)

🎤 Jon Boutté's Carnival Kickoff lands at the Broadside NOLA on Friday. (Details)

🥳 The Algiers Mardi Gras Festival returns Saturday with Amanda Shaw, the Brass-A-Holics and additional performances by the Edna Karr High School Voices of Pride and the U.S. Marine Forces Reserve Band. (Details)

📚 Ibram X. Kendi hosts a meet-and-greet and author talk Saturday at Baldwin & Co. supporting Kendi's new kids' adaptation of Zora Neale Hustron's "Barracoon." (Details)

🦓 Head to the Fair Grounds on Saturday for exotic animal racing to watch ostriches, camels, zebras cross the starting line. (Details)

🛼 Big Easy Roller Derby hosts its Mardi Gras MashUp on Saturday. (details)

🕺DJ Soul Sister's HUSTLE returns to the Hi-Ho Lounge on Saturday. (Details)

🛍️ The Ogden Museum offers a Mardi Gras market Sunday featuring exclusive merch from Big Freedia, plus other local arts and crafts for the season. (Details)