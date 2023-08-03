After months of anticipation and speculation, Nashville is going to the polls Thursday to select a new crop of local leaders from more than 100 candidates.

Why it matters: Ballots in these races will help determine the city's approach to its biggest challenges for the next four years.

Growth, tensions with the state and bachelorette parties are among the issues that have animated the campaign season.

Driving the news: Races on the ballot include mayor, vice mayor and all 40 Metro Council seats.

A Sept. 14 runoff is expected for mayor and at-large council seats.

State of play: The limited polling available suggests a tight race to determine the top two mayoral candidates heading to the runoff.

❗ What to know: More than 57,000 people voted early, but you still have 12 hours to make your voice heard.

Polls are open 7am-7pm today. You can find your polling place online.

Check out our election guide for candidate profiles and links to other resources.

For later: Results will be posted online after the polls close.

What we're watching

Recent polls and feedback from the top mayoral campaigns indicate that many Nashville voters — as many as 20% as of last week — hadn't settled on a candidate.

With so many late-breaking voters, there could be a sizable gap between the early-vote results and Election Day results.

Be prepared to stay up later for results. There could also be thin margins separating the top candidates.

The last time Nashville had a competitive open election for mayor, in 2015, just 2,000 votes separated first place and third place. Only the top two candidates advance to the mayoral runoff.

The intrigue: Republican candidates got about 22% of the total vote in recent Metro mayoral elections. With that in mind, keep an eye on Alice Rolli's performance.

If she hits that mark this year, it may be enough to qualify for the runoff in a crowded field with several left-leaning candidates.

The big picture: In the Metro Council races, there's a battle between the candidates backed by pro-business groups and those backed by progressive activist organizations.

By the numbers: The at-large race features 21 candidates vying for five spots representing the entire county (as opposed to 35 district council members representing smaller neighborhoods).

To win a seat outright, an at-large candidate must earn more than 10% of the total vote. The remaining seats will be decided in a runoff among the other top vote-getters.

Two incumbents, Councilmembers Burkley Allen and Zulfat Suara, have history on their side. Since at least 1999, no incumbent at-large member has lost a Metro re-election bid.

Meanwhile: Another at-large candidate worth watching is Olivia Hill, who's making a historic bid. At a time when debate over transgender rights has been at the forefront of Tennessee politics, Hill is the first trans woman in state history to be on the ballot.

Also: There is a primary to fill the late state Rep. Bill Beck's seat.