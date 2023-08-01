1 hour ago - Election

Why voters should care about the Nashville vice mayor's race

Nate Rau

Jim Shulman and Angie Henderson. Photos: courtesy of the Shulman campaign and the Henderson campaign

It comes without the fanfare of a mayoral race, but Nashville voters will also decide Thursday who will serve the role of vice mayor for the next four years.

Details: The race pits incumbent Vice Mayor Jim Shulman against Councilmember Angie Henderson, who was term-limited for her district council seat.

Why it matters: The vice mayor has the important, but unheralded, job of presiding over Metro Council meetings.

  • If the mayor dies, resigns or is removed from office, the vice mayor is next in line to serve.

Between the lines: The vice mayor also assigns council members to committees, which determine who is in charge of vetting legislation. Choosing a chairperson for the budget and finance committee is an especially important appointment.

  • The vice mayor doesn't actually vote on legislation, except in the rare event of a tie.

Be smart: Shulman served a combined 11 years on the council, from 1999 until 2007 and from 2015 until 2018.

Henderson is a two-term council member representing a portion of western Davidson County.

