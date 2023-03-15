A bill to ban runoff elections in city government races was deferred in a state Senate committee Tuesday, meaning it is likely dead for this year.

Why it matters: Critics lumped the proposal in with other bills targeting Metro and viewed it as a possible tool for a Republican-leaning mayoral candidate to win this year's race.

The chairperson of the state Republican Party backed the bill. The theory was that Democratic candidates would split the bulk of the votes and a single conservative would then earn enough support to finish in first.

What he's saying: Sen. Jeff Yarbro, who is running for mayor and serves on the Senate committee that deferred the bill, said it was the right call.

"Appreciate my colleagues on both sides of the aisle that helped pump the brakes on what could have been a huge disruption in local elections across the state," he tweeted.

