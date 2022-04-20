Vanderbilt to study long COVID
Vanderbilt University Medical Center received a $1 million grant to study COVID-19's long-term effect on the heart and cardiovascular system.
- It was one of 11 pandemic-related grants announced last week by the American Heart Association.
Why it matters: About one in 10 people who recover from COVID develops chronic symptoms such as fatigue, chest pain and an abnormally high heart rate, per VUMC.
- Some long COVID patients develop symptoms reminiscent of postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS), which include lightheadedness, intense fatigue and high heart rate upon standing.
- The VUMC team will test ways to reduce pro-inflammatory proteins that have been discovered in blood samples from those patients.
What they're saying: "Our goal is to discover new treatment pathways for this disabling disease," VUMC professor Cyndya Shibao said in a statement.
More Nashville stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Nashville.