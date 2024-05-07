Why it matters: In a state that hasn't chosen a Democrat to lead the state in two decades, Braun, who had former President Trump's endorsement, is now the presumptive favorite for the November general election.
What he's saying: Braun told reporters he would keep First Lady Janet Holcomb's chicken coop at the governor's residence.
"The chicken coop definitely remains," Braun said, talking to reporters at his election night watch party at Moontown Brewing in Whitestown. "I like chickens and we eat a lot of eggs farm fresh, so it'll be right there in [the] backyard."
The big picture: Hoosiers also voted for candidates for congressional and Statehouse races.
What's happening: Early voting was up in Hamilton County where election officials reported 11,248 early votes — 7,000 more than 2022 early in-person totals.
Early in-person voting was up slightly in Marion County, but mail-in ballots were down slightly, putting early voting totals about equal to those counted at this point in 2022.