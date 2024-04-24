Share on email (opens in new window)

Reitenour says she's been called by God to run for governor. Photo: Courtesy of Jamie Reitenour for Indiana

As Hoosiers cast ballots in the gubernatorial primaries between now and May 7, Axios asked candidates in the crowded GOP field about their views on top policy issues, Indianapolis and how they'd run the state. Who's up: Jamie Reitenour, a conservative activist who surprised some political watchers when her low-budget, grassroots campaign secured enough signatures to qualify for the ballot.

Reitenour, 44, who left a corporate career to focus on her faith and family, has been the most outspoken about her conservative religious convictions on the campaign trail.

🌱 Should Indiana legalize marijuana for recreational or medicinal purposes?

No.

💰 Do you think Indiana's road funding formula is fair?

No.

🧐 Is the IEDC transparent enough?

No. It's also wrongly using taxpayer dollars to do what should be private sector development.

⚖️ The state legislature has waded into a lot of local issues recently. Are you comfortable with the balance between local control and state intervention in local decisions?

The state should be listening to local government offices and "we the people" should remain engaged in all areas of government to participate in solutions that work best for their communities.

🛣️ Would you support a state takeover of Washington and Meridian streets?

I would need more input from stakeholders, including Indianapolis residents, the City Council, Marion County, and its public servants.

Generally speaking, we want the state less involved at the local level, but downtown Indianapolis has unique circumstances as our capital city where the benefit to Indiana does, at a minimum, warrant state-level input.

🎒 Is school choice working for Indianapolis kids and families?

Yes, our public education crisis is not attributable to school choice.

👪 Should FSSA maintain the attendant care program, or are changes to reduce costs necessary?

Unlike the current attendant care cuts, Indiana residents deserve any program cuts to be evaluated, communicated, and implemented carefully and gradually.

📈 What's one state agency that would function better at the end of your four-year term?

Department of Education.

🧑‍💼 In 25 words or less, how would you pitch Indiana to the young, educated workers the state needs to keep and recruit more of?

Indiana is a blank canvas waiting to display your creativity and hard work, as a great and affordable environment to raise families in strong communities.

🏫 What's Indiana's biggest challenge right now?

Education, government overreach and taxes.

🐘 Republicans have had control at the Statehouse and in the governor's office for much of the last two decades, yet you've raised concerns about the state's tax structure, our workforce, the infant and maternal mortality rates, among other issues. Do Indiana Republicans bear any responsibility for these challenges? If so, what would you do differently?

Yes. I will change education so the next generation of Hoosiers are prepared to make an impact, and I will address taxes in our state.

🥰 If you're elected governor, you'd be an Indianapolis resident. What's something you'd look forward to about living here?

Hoosier hospitality!

🏖️ What's your favorite vacation spot in Indiana?

Beautiful and quaint Nashville.

☝️ If a voter knows only one thing about you, what do you want it to be?

I'm not a politician; I'm called.

