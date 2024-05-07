Data: Associated Press; Chart: Axios Visuals U.S. Sen. Mike Braun has won Indiana's Republican gubernatorial primary. Why it matters: In a state that hasn't chosen a Democrat to lead the state in two decades, Braun, who had former President Trump's endorsement, is now the presumptive favorite for the November general election.

Driving the news: The Associated Press called the race for Braun at 7pm, with about 11% of the votes tallied.

By the numbers: He raised more than $12 million to beat five rivals in the most expensive primary in state history.

Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch was in second place.

Former commerce secretary Brad Chambers, who spent $10 million of his own money on the campaign, was in third.

Fort Wayne businessman Eric Doden, former Attorney General Curtis Hill and religious activist Jamie Reitenour trailed further back.

What he's saying: "Money, sadly, has become too big a deal I think in most elections," Braun said at an election night watch party at Moontown Brewing in Whitestown.

"It turns a lot of people off and, in a full field like this with four well-financed campaigns, it's gonna probably be a record for any primary and I think a dubious one at best."

What's next: Braun will face former Republican education chief-turned Democrat Jennifer McCormick in the general election.

This is a developing story.