Mike Braun wins Republican gubernatorial primary

An interactive dashboard showing the latest results of the uncontested presidential, gubernatorial, senatorial and congressional primaries in Indiana.
Data: Associated Press; Chart: Axios Visuals

U.S. Sen. Mike Braun has won Indiana's Republican gubernatorial primary.

Why it matters: In a state that hasn't chosen a Democrat to lead the state in two decades, Braun, who had former President Trump's endorsement, is now the presumptive favorite for the November general election.

Driving the news: The Associated Press called the race for Braun at 7pm, with about 11% of the votes tallied.

By the numbers: He raised more than $12 million to beat five rivals in the most expensive primary in state history.

  • Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch was in second place.
  • Former commerce secretary Brad Chambers, who spent $10 million of his own money on the campaign, was in third.
  • Fort Wayne businessman Eric Doden, former Attorney General Curtis Hill and religious activist Jamie Reitenour trailed further back.

What he's saying: "Money, sadly, has become too big a deal I think in most elections," Braun said at an election night watch party at Moontown Brewing in Whitestown.

  • "It turns a lot of people off and, in a full field like this with four well-financed campaigns, it's gonna probably be a record for any primary and I think a dubious one at best."

What's next: Braun will face former Republican education chief-turned Democrat Jennifer McCormick in the general election.

This is a developing story.

