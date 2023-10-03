2 hours ago - Culture

Beyoncé's Renaissance tour headed to theaters

Shafaq Patel

The Queen at NRG Stadium. Photo: Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood

BeyHive, get ready to watch Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour at a theater near you on Dec. 1.

Driving the news: Just after completing the tour, Beyoncé dropped the trailer for "Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé," which will follow the tour's journey from its opening in Stockholm in May to its finale in Kansas City on Oct. 1.

What she's saying: "Be careful what you ask for, 'cause I just might comply," Queen Bey said in her Instagram announcement.

Between the lines: We all know the power of Beyoncé, but the Renaissance tour is expected to generate $4.5 billion for the American economy, about as much as the 2008 Olympics did for Beijing, the New York Times reports.

Flashback: Beyoncé has previously released concert films, documentaries and extravagant music video collections, like "Homecoming" in 2019, "Lemonade" in 2016 and "Life Is but a Dream" in 2013.

The big picture: The mega-tours — and now mega-movies — from both Beyoncé and Taylor Swift are powering an economic boom and come at a time when movie theaters are struggling.

The intrigue: Both superstars negotiated distribution deals directly with AMC, bypassing the traditional studio system, Axios' Nathan Bomey reports.

  • AMC is serving as the distributor of the films, which will also be available in non-AMC theaters.
