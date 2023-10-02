Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Beyoncé performs onstage during the Renaissance World Tour in Kansas City, Missouri, on Sunday. Photo: Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood

Beyoncé's "Renaissance World Tour" is hitting North American theaters on Dec. 1, continuing a red-hot year for superstar artists.

Why it matters: Queen Bey is extending her artistic empire into cinema, joining fellow music superstar Taylor Swift in the transition from the stage to the screen.

What's happening: AMC Entertainment announced Monday it's distributing Beyoncé's new concert film, "Renaissance: A Film."

Tickets to see the movie version of the Renaissance World Tour will cost $22 plus tax for standard showtimes, plus more for premium viewings like IMAX.

The big picture: The megatours — and now mega movies — from Beyoncé and Taylor are powering an economic boom.

Advance ticket sales for Swift's "The Eras Tour" concert film — which arrives in theaters Oct. 13 — took off.

The intrigue: Both superstars negotiated distribution deals directly with AMC, bypassing the traditional studio system.

AMC is serving as the distributor of the films, which will also be available in non-AMC theaters.

💭 Our thought bubble: If it isn't clear by now, Taylor and Beyoncé run the world.