Beyoncé Renaissance World Tour concert film coming to theaters

Nathan Bomey

Beyoncé performs onstage during the Renaissance World Tour in Kansas City, Missouri, on Sunday. Photo: Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood

Beyoncé's "Renaissance World Tour" is hitting North American theaters on Dec. 1, continuing a red-hot year for superstar artists.

Why it matters: Queen Bey is extending her artistic empire into cinema, joining fellow music superstar Taylor Swift in the transition from the stage to the screen.

What's happening: AMC Entertainment announced Monday it's distributing Beyoncé's new concert film, "Renaissance: A Film."

  • Tickets to see the movie version of the Renaissance World Tour will cost $22 plus tax for standard showtimes, plus more for premium viewings like IMAX.

The big picture: The megatours — and now mega movies — from Beyoncé and Taylor are powering an economic boom.

The intrigue: Both superstars negotiated distribution deals directly with AMC, bypassing the traditional studio system.

  • AMC is serving as the distributor of the films, which will also be available in non-AMC theaters.

💭 Our thought bubble: If it isn't clear by now, Taylor and Beyoncé run the world.

