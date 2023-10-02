2 hours ago - Economy & Business
Beyoncé Renaissance World Tour concert film coming to theaters
Beyoncé's "Renaissance World Tour" is hitting North American theaters on Dec. 1, continuing a red-hot year for superstar artists.
Why it matters: Queen Bey is extending her artistic empire into cinema, joining fellow music superstar Taylor Swift in the transition from the stage to the screen.
What's happening: AMC Entertainment announced Monday it's distributing Beyoncé's new concert film, "Renaissance: A Film."
- Tickets to see the movie version of the Renaissance World Tour will cost $22 plus tax for standard showtimes, plus more for premium viewings like IMAX.
The big picture: The megatours — and now mega movies — from Beyoncé and Taylor are powering an economic boom.
- Advance ticket sales for Swift's "The Eras Tour" concert film — which arrives in theaters Oct. 13 — took off.
The intrigue: Both superstars negotiated distribution deals directly with AMC, bypassing the traditional studio system.
- AMC is serving as the distributor of the films, which will also be available in non-AMC theaters.
💭 Our thought bubble: If it isn't clear by now, Taylor and Beyoncé run the world.