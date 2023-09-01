Taylor Swift Eras Tour movie breaks AMC single-day presale record

Taylor Swift performs in Mexico during The Eras Tour in August. Photo: Hector Vivas/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

Taylor Swift continues to break records. This time, it's at the box office.

Driving the news: Swift's upcoming concert film on The Eras Tour reached $26 million in revenue in AMC's advance ticket sales on Thursday alone — setting a new record for the movie chain.

The Eras Tour film will debut Oct. 13 and has now surpassed "Spider-Man: No Way Home" in AMC ticket sales over a single day.

AMC said that in addition to showing the concert film at its own theaters, the movie chain will serve as the Eras film distributor and has secured "locations and screens with numerous other movie theatre operators" throughout the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

To accommodate for the extremely high demand, AMC said they are adding additional showtimes and auditoriums to play the Eras film at theater locations across the U.S.

Zoom out: The record-breaking advance ticket sales of Swift's upcoming concert film mirror the recent box office successes of "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer," potentially offering hope for an industry that was on the brink of collapse during the COVID pandemic.