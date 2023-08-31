Share on email (opens in new window)

Taylor Swift performs onstage during the "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" in Mexico City on Aug. 24. Photo: Hector Vivas/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

Taylor Swift's mega tour is heading to movie theaters this fall.

Driving the news: AMC Theatres announced Thursday that a concert film version of the music superstar's The Eras Tour will debut on the big screen Friday, Oct. 13.

The company said it's also planning to distribute the film to other non-AMC movie theaters in the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

Details: Tickets will cost $19.89 for adults and $13.13 for children and seniors, plus extra for premium showings on large format screens.

Each AMC theater in the U.S. will show the film at least four times per day on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. It's unclear how long it'll be in theaters.

The impact: With more than 3 million fans having attended the Swift tour so far, AMC said it's expecting significant advance ticket sales, which begin today.

The company said it quintupled its advance ticket booking capacity in advance of the sale announcement, but it still warned that advanced online ticket buyers "may experience delays, longer-than-usual ticket-purchase waiting-room times and possible outages." (Swifties know that experience well.)

What they're saying: "Eras attire, friendship bracelets, singing and dancing encouraged," Swift said on X.

The bottom line: The Swift revolution continues. And movie theaters, after a smash summer thanks to "Barbenheimer," could now stand to benefit.