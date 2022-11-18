Data: YCharts; Chart: Axios Visuals

Ticketmaster's site crashed for many people when pre-sales for Taylor Swift's upcoming tour began Tuesday and the blowback has been massive ... and swift.

Catch up quick: The stock price of Live Nation, which merged with Ticketmaster in 2010, fell nearly 9% after the New York Times reported that the Justice Department has been investigating the companies for months. It recovered slightly to close down 7.9%.

Live Nation did not respond to a request for comment. The Justice Department declined to comment.

Two hours before the Times report, Swift posted a story to her Instagram, writing in part: "I'm not going to make excuses for anyone because we asked [Ticketmaster], multiple times, if they could handle this kind of demand and we were assured they could."

The big picture: Lawmakers including Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) have called out the two companies for what they say are anticompetitive practices.

Connecticut Sen. Richard Blumenthal said in a tweet about the crash that he has "long urged DOJ to investigate the state of competition in the ticketing industry."

