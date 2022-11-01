What we know about Taylor Swift's new 27-date tour
Taylor Swift on Tuesday announced a new U.S. stadium tour that will kick off in 2023 and feature 27 different shows — and you may have some trouble (trouble, trouble) getting a ticket.
Driving the news: Swift's tour announcement comes shortly after the massive debut of her new album, "Midnights" and on the week she made Billboard Hot 100 history by having a song in each of the top 10 spots.
Taylor Swift Eras tour cities, dates
Details: The Eras Tour, a 27-date run, will begin in Glendale, Arizona, on March 18 and end with a two-night performance at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Aug. 4-5. (See the full schedule here)
- Swift will hit some of the biggest cities in the country, including stadiums near Dallas, Atlanta, Chicago, Las Vegas and Boston, among others.
- She will be bringing special guests with her, including Phoebe Bridgers, HAIM and Paramore, among others.
- Swift plans to announce international dates in the future.
- Yes, but: Swift isn't touring everywhere, leaving some notable cities — like Charlotte and Washington, D.C. — not feeling all too well.
What she's saying: “I can’t WAIT to see your gorgeous faces out there. It’s been a long time coming,” she wrote on Instagram.
- The tour will be “a journey through the musical eras of my career (past and present!)," she added.
Context: The Eras Tour appears to be centered around Swift's recent albums — "Midnights," "Lover," "folklore" and "evermore" — as well as her classic ones, which she has recently rereleased after re-recording them.
- She planned a tour for the 2019 album "Lover," but it was postponed and then canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions.
- Both "folklore" and "evermore" dropped during the pandemic so she hasn't had a chance to tour with those albums yet.
Taylor Swift The Eras tour tickets
The intrigue: Tickets for the tour will be available for presale beginning on Nov. 15 (with a Capital One credit card). Fans can register for presale tickets on Ticketmaster starting today.
- Swifties need to register by Nov. 9 before midnight, according to Ticketmaster.
- The general public will have to wait until Nov. 18 to buy tickets.
"Midnights" tops Billboard Hot 100 chart
The big picture: Swift made Billboard Hot 100 history this week by becoming the first artist to have a song in each of the top 10 spots, the music charting website said Monday.
- The 10 tracks come from her 10th studio album, "Midnights." She passed artist Drake, who had nine of the 10 spots in 2021.
- Swift's song "Anti-Hero" claimed the No. 1 spot on the list.
- "Midnights" also became the most-streamed album in a single day upon its debut.
