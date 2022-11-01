What we know about Taylor Swift's new 27-date tour

Taylor Swift on Tuesday announced a new U.S. stadium tour that will kick off in 2023 and feature 27 different shows — and you may have some trouble (trouble, trouble) getting a ticket.

Driving the news: Swift's tour announcement comes shortly after the massive debut of her new album, "Midnights" and on the week she made Billboard Hot 100 history by having a song in each of the top 10 spots.

Taylor Swift Eras tour cities, dates

Details: The Eras Tour, a 27-date run, will begin in Glendale, Arizona, on March 18 and end with a two-night performance at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Aug. 4-5. (See the full schedule here)

Swift will hit some of the biggest cities in the country, including stadiums near Dallas, Atlanta, Chicago, Las Vegas and Boston, among others.

She will be bringing special guests with her, including Phoebe Bridgers, HAIM and Paramore, among others.

Swift plans to announce international dates in the future.

Yes, but: Swift isn't touring everywhere, leaving some notable cities — like Charlotte and Washington, D.C. — not feeling all too well.

What she's saying: “I can’t WAIT to see your gorgeous faces out there. It’s been a long time coming,” she wrote on Instagram.

The tour will be “a journey through the musical eras of my career (past and present!)," she added.

Context: The Eras Tour appears to be centered around Swift's recent albums — "Midnights," "Lover," "folklore" and "evermore" — as well as her classic ones, which she has recently rereleased after re-recording them.

She planned a tour for the 2019 album "Lover," but it was postponed and then canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Both "folklore" and "evermore" dropped during the pandemic so she hasn't had a chance to tour with those albums yet.

Taylor Swift The Eras tour tickets

The intrigue: Tickets for the tour will be available for presale beginning on Nov. 15 (with a Capital One credit card). Fans can register for presale tickets on Ticketmaster starting today.

Swifties need to register by Nov. 9 before midnight, according to Ticketmaster.

The general public will have to wait until Nov. 18 to buy tickets.

"Midnights" tops Billboard Hot 100 chart

The big picture: Swift made Billboard Hot 100 history this week by becoming the first artist to have a song in each of the top 10 spots, the music charting website said Monday.

The 10 tracks come from her 10th studio album, "Midnights." She passed artist Drake, who had nine of the 10 spots in 2021.

Swift's song "Anti-Hero" claimed the No. 1 spot on the list.

"Midnights" also became the most-streamed album in a single day upon its debut.

