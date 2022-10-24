Taylor Swift's "Midnights" reflects on industry dominance

Taylor Swift performs at the Ryman after accepting the Songwriter-Artist of the Decade award. Photo: Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

Taylor Swift returned to the megapop arena last week with her 10th studio album "Midnights."

Driving the news: The album is expected to notch a stellar sales week, boosted by the release of several special-edition vinyls.

Swift had already sold 432,000 vinyl records in 2022 before "Midnights" was released, and she could be on the cusp of a record-breaking week, per Quartz.

Her emphasis on vinyl sales dovetails with Tennessee's rise as an industry leader in that sector.

Between the lines: The superstar has moved far beyond her Nashville roots, but the track "You're On Your Own, Kid" describes her discovery of songwriting and her rise to the top of the industry.

And the standout "Karma" references the battle over the masters for her first six albums recorded while she was with Big Machine Records, the independent label she helped build into a Music Row juggernaut.

This week's Axios Nashville playlist is an exploration of the Best of Swift, curated by Adam, the newsletter's chief Swiftie. It ranges from twangy country joyrides to synth-heavy revenge anthems.

The playlist features cameos from Phoebe Bridgers, Tim McGraw and The Chicks.

Listen here