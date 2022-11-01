Taylor Swift at the 2022 MTV VMAs in Newark, New Jersey. Photo: Cindy Ord/WireImage

Taylor Swift made Billboard Hot 100 history by becoming the first artist ever to claim every top 10 spot, the music charting website announced Monday.

What she's saying: "10 out of 10 of the Hot 100??? On my 10th album??? I AM IN SHAMBLES," the singer tweeted Monday.

The big picture: Swift's 10 tracks from her 10th studio album, "Midnights," surpassed Drake's record last year, when he claimed nine slots.

Her track "Anti-Hero" took the no.1 spot.

For the record: "Midnights" had already made history earlier this month, when it became the most-streamed album in a single day and Swift broke the record for the most-streamed musician in a single day ever on Spotify.

