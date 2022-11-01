1 hour ago - Economy & Business
Taylor Swift makes Billboard Hot 100 history with top 10 sweep
Taylor Swift made Billboard Hot 100 history by becoming the first artist ever to claim every top 10 spot, the music charting website announced Monday.
What she's saying: "10 out of 10 of the Hot 100??? On my 10th album??? I AM IN SHAMBLES," the singer tweeted Monday.
The big picture: Swift's 10 tracks from her 10th studio album, "Midnights," surpassed Drake's record last year, when he claimed nine slots.
- Her track "Anti-Hero" took the no.1 spot.
For the record: "Midnights" had already made history earlier this month, when it became the most-streamed album in a single day and Swift broke the record for the most-streamed musician in a single day ever on Spotify.
