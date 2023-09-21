Share on email (opens in new window)

People from across North Texas joined Allen residents in mourning after the May shooting. Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Four months after a gunman killed eight people and injured seven more at an outlet mall in Allen, a local company is organizing a gun show less than a mile away.

Driving the news: The Allen Gun Show will take place this weekend at the Credit Union of Texas Event Center.

Why it matters: An event promising "over 500 tables of guns, knives, ammo and shooting supplies" so close to the site of a recent mass shooting is paradigmatic of the gun-rights divide in America.

While mass shootings often fuel debate over gun regulation, several studies have shown that they also lead to a temporary increase in gun sales.

Catch up fast: On May 6, a 33-year-old Dallas man drove to the outlet mall with eight legally purchased guns and opened fire near H&M.

An Allen police officer fatally shot the gunman.

Two young sisters and a couple and their 3-year-old son were among the people killed.

The mall reopened on May 31.

The intrigue: The city of Allen and Premier Gun Shows, the Fort Worth-based company organizing the event, canceled a similar gun show planned for July 15-16 after a mutual agreement, per the Dallas Morning News.

City officials and the company didn't elaborate on their agreement at the time or say whether the cancellation was related to the shooting.

Context: Premier hosts gun shows across the state almost every weekend of the year, including The Original Fort Worth Gun Show.

The company has another gun show scheduled at the same Allen venue in November.

Data: Gun Violence Archive; Chart: Axios Visuals

Zoom out: Last year the NRA held its national convention in Houston, a few days after 19 children and two teachers were killed at an elementary school in Uvalde.

What they're saying: Neither Premier nor the mayor of Allen responded to multiple requests for comment.

Meanwhile: The Biden administration announced last month that it's proposing to eliminate the so-called gun show loophole.