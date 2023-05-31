Allen outlet mall reopens after shooting

The blood stains have been washed away. The bullet holes have been patched. But the echoes of what happened here are still reverberating.

Driving the news: The Allen Premium Outlets mall opened Wednesday for the first time since a mass shooting on May 6 left eight people dead and seven more injured.

What's happening: Hundreds of cars were parked in the sprawling lot not long after the barriers at the entrances were moved. Shoppers walked between stores with their hands full of bags. Moms pushed babies in strollers. A man played guitar outside a Starbucks.

At first glance, it might've looked like a typical Wednesday morning at the shopping center.

Yes, but: There was a heavy police presence, and the mall had comfort dogs on-site. Reporters were directed away from the side of the mall where the shooting occurred.

Two news helicopters circling above created an ominous tenor.

The big picture: Most of the 120-plus stores were open, but some — including the H&M where several victims were killed — won't open for a few weeks.

Some stores paid employees while the mall was closed, but some didn't.

Photo: Courtesy of Cormac West

Zoom in: When asked how it felt to be back, a salesperson at Select Shades — where employees and customers hid in the backroom for hours — pointed to an "Allen Strong" pin on his shirt. Most stores have a similar sticker up by the door.

"It's good to be back," he told Axios. "People are out here to show support."

Nearby, customers at Lovisa, a jewelry store, high-fived employees.

Photo: Courtesy of Cormac West

Reality check: No matter how the community rallies to support the businesses here, the mall will always be a monument reminding us that this sudden, lethal violence can happen anywhere. A church. A Walmart. A school.

Anywhere humans gather.

What's next: The city is planning a permanent memorial at the mall.

The bottom line: The living have to keep living.