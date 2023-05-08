A memorial to the victims of the shooting at the Allen Premium Outlets mall. Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

The victims of the Allen Premium Outlets shooting include a security guard, an engineer from India, and two elementary school students.

The big picture: The Texas Department of Public Safety is leading the investigation, with help from Allen police and the FBI.

Eight people died in the shooting, along with the suspected gunman.

The latest: Six people remained hospitalized as of Monday morning. Three of them were still in critical condition.

Officials haven't released any information about the victims, but families and friends have come forward to share details about the loved ones they lost.

What we know so far about the victims

Kyu, Cindy, and James Cho

The Cho family celebrated their son William's sixth birthday just days before the shooting and were at the Allen outlets to exchange some clothes he received. William survived the shooting, but his parents and 3-year-old brother, James, didn't.

"An afternoon that should have been filled with light, love and celebration unfortunately was cut short by another mass shooting," a GoFundMe page to help the family says.

Sofia and Daniela Mendoza

Sofia was in second grade and Daniela was in fourth grade. Wylie Independent School District described them as "rays of sunshine" in an email to parents on Monday.

Their mother, Ilda, was also shot and remained in critical condition on Monday, according to the district's email.

Aishwarya Thatikonda

The 27-year-old was working as an engineer at a Frisco-based company, but her family resides in India, where her father is a district judge, per the Indian Express.

She was out shopping with a friend on Saturday when they were shot. The friend survived and remains in hospital, per WFAA.

Christian LaCour

The 20-year-old from Farmersville worked at the outlets as a security guard. His grandmother described him on Facebook as a "beautiful soul" with goals for the future.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.