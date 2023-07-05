The Allen shooting, 2 months later

People visit a memorial on May 9 near the scene of the mass shooting at the Allen Premium Outlets mall three days earlier. Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Thursday marks two months since the Allen Premium Outlets shooting that left eight people dead and seven injured.

Why it matters: The shooting at the popular outdoor shopping area was a devastating blow to North Texans' sense of safety, and left an entire community grieving.

Catch up fast: On May 6, Mauricio Garcia, 33, of Dallas drove to the outlet mall with eight legally purchased weapons and started shooting people near H&M.

An Allen police officer who happened to be nearby fatally shot Garcia.

Two young sisters and a couple and their 3-year-old son were among the eight people killed.

The mall reopened on May 31.

The investigation: Last week, a grand jury no-billed the Allen officer who killed the shooter. Grand juries routinely review incidents where officers used deadly force.

Body-worn camera footage released by Allen police after the grand jury's decision shows the officer talking to children at the outlet mall about wearing their seat belts as shots ring out in the distance.

The officer calls for backup, grabs a rifle and tells people to "get moving" as he runs toward the gunfire. "I'm on foot, I need everybody I got," he says over the radio.

He finds the shooter and fires at him, as another officer arrives to help.

Of note: Police haven't released the officer's name.

"The officer recognized the danger, ran toward the gunfire and neutralized the threat — and for his actions, the Allen community is forever grateful," Allen police chief Brian Harvey said in a statement.

Meanwhile: The last person being treated for injuries from the shooting was released from Medical City McKinney on June 23 after seven weeks..

"At the patient's request, there was no celebration, but there were plenty of hugs and tears shared between the staff, the patient and their family," the hospital said in a statement.

The big picture: The Texas Department of Public Safety, which was overseeing the investigation with help from the FBI, hasn't publicly said anything about the shooting or the suspect since May 8. Authorities said at the time that Garcia had "neo-Nazi ideations" and may have scouted the mall before the shooting but did not appear to target a specific group of people.