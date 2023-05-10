Allen gunman expressed "neo-Nazi ideations"

Share on email (opens in new window)

White nationalists and neo-Nazis have put "RWDS" — short for Right Wing Death Squad — on shields and patches for years. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The Allen gunman expressed white supremacist beliefs, including posting on social media that he hoped for a race war, authorities said.

Driving the news: Law enforcement officials confirmed that 33-year-old Mauricio Garcia, from Dallas, was wearing patches on his clothing and had tattoos that expressed "neo-Nazi ideations."

Garcia appeared to have a profile on a Russian social media platform where he posted his misogynist and white supremacist views, per the Washington Post.

The big picture: The number of mass killings linked to far-right extremists has been increasing in the U.S. in recent years.

And American extremists are turning to Russian social media sites as an outlet, Axios' Sara Fischer reports.

Details: Four of the people killed Saturday were Asian. About 19% of Allen's population is Asian.

Garcia was found wearing a patch that said "RWDS," an acronym for Right Wing Death Squad, per AP. The phrase has been increasingly used by right-wing extremists and was written on shields used in the white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, in 2017, per the Anti-Defamation League.

Yes, but: Law enforcement officials don't believe the shooter was targeting a racial group.

"To me, it looks like he targeted the location and not a specific group of people," said DPS North Texas regional director Hank Sibley.

Of note: Garcia's social media posts included photos of the outlet mall.

Between the lines: White nationalist Hispanics are becoming more visible. For example, political commentator Nick Fuentes, whose father is also half Mexican American, has hosted a white nationalist conference.

Garcia posted online content from white nationalists including Fuentes, per NBC.

Background: Garcia was previously licensed as a private security guard and went through months of basic training in the U.S. Army in 2008 but was terminated after three months.

Army officials didn't publicly say why he was dismissed, but several news outlets have reported that it was due to mental health concerns, which DPS officials repeated yesterday.

He had no criminal record and legally bought all of his weapons.

What's next: The FBI seized Garcia's computer and is accessing his social media accounts to try to determine his motives.