Rentable scooters may return to Dallas streets

Brightly-colored rentable scooters once crowded the sidewalks of Dallas — before city leadership shut down all scooter operations in 2020.

Driving the news: The Dallas City Council will be briefed today on proposed new rules for the return of the scooter.

What happened: There were too many scooters operated by too many companies. And people were riding them dangerously.

Citing public safety concerns, the city made vendors take scooters off the streets in September 2020.

The pause was supposed to be temporary.

What they're saying: "We just didn’t regulate well enough the first go around," council member Omar Narvaez said in March.

The recommendations: City staff want to limit the number of vendors and scooters in the city, starting with just three operators deploying 500 scooters each. Other suggestions include:

Hiring a vendor to collect data from scooter companies on how much the devices are used. The city would then bill them monthly, 20 cents per trip.

Shutting off scooters between 9pm and 5am.

Creating no-ride and slow-ride zones. Slow-ride zones limit scooter speeds to 10mph and could be in Bishop Arts, Deep Ellum and the Farmers Market.

The intrigue: City staff said there weren't enough scooters in low-income neighborhoods.

Under the proposed rules, vendors can only have a quarter of their scooters in central Dallas, including downtown, Deep Ellum and Uptown, and 15% of the fleet should be in opportunity zones.

Of note: Riders were never allowed to use scooters on sidewalks, and city staff want to require vendors to display rules for riders when they create accounts.

What's next: City staff plan to incorporate suggestions from City Council and present any code changes at the June 22 meeting. If approved, scooters could be back on the street in October.