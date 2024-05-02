Jewel continues to dominates Chicago market
Once again, Jewel-Osco leads local grocers with the highest market share in the Chicago metro area.
By the numbers: There are 176 Jewel-Osco stores in the greater metro area.
- Kroger — comprising Food 4 Less, Mariano's Fresh Market, Ruler Discount Foods — has the fewest stores with 15.
- Batavia-based Aldi has more than 160 stores, but only 4% of market share.
Catch up quick: Jewel parent company Albertson's has been trying to merge with Kroger since 2022.
Of note: These rankings use data from Chain Store Guide, which was collected before last week's announcement that Foxtrot and Dom's were closing up shop.
Fun fact: We asked you what your favorite grocery store was. The winner: Trader Joe's.
