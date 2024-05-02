43 mins ago - News

Jewel continues to dominates Chicago market

Data: Chain Store Guide; Note: Stores under the same brand name have been combined, e.g. Walmart and Walmart Supercenter; Chart: Axios Visuals
Once again, Jewel-Osco leads local grocers with the highest market share in the Chicago metro area.

By the numbers: There are 176 Jewel-Osco stores in the greater metro area.

  • Kroger — comprising Food 4 Less, Mariano's Fresh Market, Ruler Discount Foods — has the fewest stores with 15.
  • Batavia-based Aldi has more than 160 stores, but only 4% of market share.

Catch up quick: Jewel parent company Albertson's has been trying to merge with Kroger since 2022.

Of note: These rankings use data from Chain Store Guide, which was collected before last week's announcement that Foxtrot and Dom's were closing up shop.

Fun fact: We asked you what your favorite grocery store was. The winner: Trader Joe's.

