Poll: The best grocery stores in Chicago
Axios Chicago readers dig small independent grocers, but when it comes to bigger chains they're loco for Joe-Joe's — aka Trader Joe's.
Details: We couldn't gather write-in names on the survey, but we did get emails about your beloved small local grocers:
- Fresh Market Place: "Top notch produce selections, great prepared foods and a friendly staff. AND they sell meat from Slagel Family Farm along with breads from Publican, saving an unnecessary trip to the West Loop!" — Beau D.
- "In Uptown, Viet Hoa Plaza and Tai Nam for Southeast Asian staples and Old World Market for West African and Caribbean goods." — Roy C.
- "For Asian groceries I love Park to Shop, H-Mart and Joong Boo...And I'm addicted to the fried chicken at the Jewel in Hyde Park." — Gaik O.
- "My three are Fresh Thyme, TJ's and Mariano's." — Nancy M.
- "HarvesTime Foods in Lincoln Square and Fox Trot." — Jonah B.
- "Andy's Fruit Ranch, Edgewater Produce and Devon Market. These little places have just about everything you might need, plus lots of unique ethnic staples, with the added benefit that their produce is always very fresh and well selected." — Alex R.
Justin's picks: My order would be Jewels, Fresh Thyme and then Dominicks. Yeah, I know Dominicks is gone, but not from my heart. Also, I used to work there.
Monica's picks: Aldi (all DAY!), Joong Boo, Patel Bros., Tony's, Fresh Farms and the Dill Pickle.
