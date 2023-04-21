Jewel-Osco dominates Chicago's grocery scene — again
Da Jewels remained the biggest grocer in the Chicago metro area by market share last year.
Driving the news: Though it tops the list, Jewel-Osco slipped by nearly 2% from 2021, according to the latest data from Chain Store Guide, which tracks the retail and food service industries.
- Meanwhile, Walmart's local share rose by nearly 4% in 2022.
Why it matters: The primacy of these two mid-range stores defies predictions from a decade ago — after the demise of Dominick's — that the market would soon be dominated by high-end, specialty or budget stores.
Yes, but: Walmart's recent closing of four Chicago stores, following the company's claims the stores weren't turning a profit, may end up decreasing the store's market share this year.
Context: The rest of our local 2022 list aligned pretty closely with the 2021 list.
The big picture: The amount Americans spend on groceries is getting crushed by the amount we spend dining out in the post-pandemic era.
- People spent 20.7% more at restaurants than they spent on groceries in 2022 — and that figure rose to 29.5% in the first two months of the year, according to Commerce Department data compiled by JLL, Axios' Nathan Bomey writes.
The intrigue: The list bears little resemblance to our readers' favorite local stores, which include Trader Joe's and Mariano's, according to a 2021 Axios survey.
Reality check: These data look at the whole multi-county metro area and measure market share rather than popularity.
- One poll suggests that the nation's "favorite" grocery store is actually Batavia-based Aldi.
What we're watching: Which stores our current readers like best.
