The winners and losers in Chicagoland's grocery wars

Data: Chain Store Guides, LLC; Table: Thomas Oide/Axios

Despite the rise of discount, big-box and specialty grocery stores, Jewel is still Chicagoland's grocery king when it comes to market share, according to a new analysis.

This data reflects the whole metropolitan area, from Kenosha to Gary to Aurora.

Why it matters: When Dominick's disappeared a decade ago, some predicted the demise of large, mainstream grocery stores in Chicago, but that hasn't entirely happened.

It's clear that many people — especially outside the city — like to buy their groceries from big-box stores.

Still, specialty and discount grocers like Whole Foods, Aldi and Mariano's are holding their own with almost 18% of the market.

By the numbers: This data set, covering 13 counties in parts of three states and 9.5 million people, offered other interesting stats.