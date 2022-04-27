2 hours ago - Business

The winners and losers in Chicagoland's grocery wars

Monica Eng
Data: Chain Store Guides, LLC; Table: Thomas Oide/Axios

Despite the rise of discount, big-box and specialty grocery stores, Jewel is still Chicagoland's grocery king when it comes to market share, according to a new analysis.

  • This data reflects the whole metropolitan area, from Kenosha to Gary to Aurora.

Why it matters: When Dominick's disappeared a decade ago, some predicted the demise of large, mainstream grocery stores in Chicago, but that hasn't entirely happened.

  • It's clear that many people — especially outside the city — like to buy their groceries from big-box stores.
  • Still, specialty and discount grocers like Whole Foods, Aldi and Mariano's are holding their own with almost 18% of the market.

By the numbers: This data set, covering 13 counties in parts of three states and 9.5 million people, offered other interesting stats.

  • Grocery sales in the area totaled $24.5 billion in 2021.
  • The region includes 3.5 million households containing an average of 2.6 people and earning $107k a year.
  • In 2021, the average Chicagoland household spent 4.5% of its income on food and drink for the home. The national average was 5% in 2020. No figures yet for 2021.
  • But U.S. grocery prices were also up 3.5% from 2020 to 2021 as people were eating at home.
