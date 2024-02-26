Share on email (opens in new window)

The Federal Trade Commission filed a lawsuit Monday to block Kroger's proposed $24.6 billion acquisition of supermarket rival Albertsons. Why it matters: Employees and customers have expressed fears that a merger could raise food prices and put jobs at risk.

What to expect: Neither side has a slam dunk argument.

Government case: The FTC claims that the merger would reduce choices, raise prices, and lead to lower quality products and services.

It also alleges that the companies' proposed divestitures are a "hodgepodge of unconnected stores, banners, brands and other assets," and fall "far short of mitigating the lost competition."

The other side: Kroger will argue that the merger makes it a stronger competitor to Walmart, which would still be nearly twice its size.

Kroger also is expected to cite its union jobs protection as both grocers employ union workers, unlike rivals such as Amazon.

Kroger also has promised lower prices as a result of the transaction, benefitting consumers.

Zoom out: Attorneys general of Arizona, California, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Maryland, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, and Wyoming are joining the FTC's lawsuit.

Kroger and Albertsons also face state-level lawsuits from attorneys general in Colorado and Washington, 18 months after first announcing the merger.

What they're saying: "This supermarket mega merger comes as American consumers have seen the cost of groceries rise steadily over the past few years," the FTC's Henry Liu said in a statement. "Kroger's acquisition of Albertsons would lead to additional grocery price hikes for everyday goods, further exacerbating the financial strain consumers across the country face today."

"Essential grocery store workers would also suffer under this deal, facing the threat of their wages dwindling, benefits diminishing, and their working conditions deteriorating," Liu added.

Kroger, in a statement, replied: "Blocking Kroger's merger with Albertsons Companies will actually harm the very people the FTC purports to serve: America's consumers and workers ... Kroger has reduced prices every year since 2003, resulting in $5 billion invested to lower prices and a 5% reduction in gross margin over this period. This business model is immediately applied to merger companies."

Albertsons adds: "If the FTC is successful in blocking this merger, it would be hurting customers and helping strengthen larger, multi-channel retailers such as Amazon, Walmart and Costco — the very companies the FTC claims to be reining in."

Behind the scenes: If the deal gets blocked, Albertsons still would be for sale, says a source familiar with the situation — but there aren't many logical buyers beyond Kroger.

Ahold Delhaize, the Dutch parent company of grocery banners like Food Lion and Stop & Shop, could make sense as an Albertsons buyer given its similar operations and financial wherewithal.

By the numbers: The deal, if closed, would combine the second and fourth largest U.S. food retailers.

The bottom line: Kroger and Albertsons now face a lengthy court battle.