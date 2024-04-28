Share on email (opens in new window)

Mother's Day and Father's Day are coming up, making it a perfect time to start making brunch reservations. Why it matters: Several innovative brunch services have launched in the past year, and we've done the legwork to figure out which ones are worth a visit.

KBBQ vegetarian jackfruit skillet with fried rice and eggs at Mott Street. Photo: Monica Eng/Axios

Dig in: Funky pan-Asian-influenced brunch, served from 10am to 2pm Saturday and Sunday.

Dishes include $16 coconut pancakes with hibiscus butter and coconut maple syrup; $18 pork belly eggs benedict with an onsen egg, oyster mushrooms and miso butter; and $24 kalbi steak and eggs.

Standout: Crisp, deeply flavored kimchi hash ($6).

Huevos motuleños at Manchamanteles. Photo: Monica Eng/Axios

Dig in: Upscale Mexican eatery in Bucktown, serving brunch 11am to 3pm Saturday and Sunday.

Offerings include $10 pancake pops, $13 tres leches hotcakes, and Yucatan-style huevos motuleños ($14) with roasted tomatoes, country bacon, peas, sweet plantains, queso fresco and black beans.

Standout: Chilaquiles in chef Geno Bahena's breathtaking black mole ($14).

Smoked salmon deviled eggs, fried green tomatoes and chicken waffle bites at Dawn AM Eatery. Photo: Monica Eng/Axios

Dig in: Upscale Southern comfort food spot in Hyde Park serving brunch Tuesday through Sunday, 8am to 8pm.

Dishes include $16 salmon croquettes with rice, eggs and toast; chicken and cornbread French toast ($19); and pot roast and jalepeño cheese grits ($26).

Standouts: Fried green tomatoes ($11), fried chicken skins ($10) and smoked salmon deviled eggs ($16).

The 554 at Matt Bakes features bbq pork, rice and eggs. Photo: Monica Eng/Axios

Dig in: This Hong Kong-style counter in River West's Gangnam Market serves Asian-inspired breakfast all day for brunchers who dig a fun food court vibe.

Bites include an amazing breakfast sandwich with sausage, egg and cheese on a pineapple bun ($9.88) and the nostalgic "554" featuring Chinese barbecue pork, two eggs and rice ($14.88).

Standout: The Spamwich ($12.88) with fried egg, Spam and cheese on Japanese milk bread.

Avocado-burrata toast with eggs at Soloway Cafe. Photo: Carrie Shepherd/Axios

Dig in: This Ukrainian cafe chain arrived in Lincoln Park this year, serving coffee, pastries and breakfast daily until 3pm.

Bites include Ukrainian farmer cheese pancakes ($14), shakshuka ($13), hummus ($12) and white chocolate-dipped pistachio croissants ($7.50).

Standout: Avocado-burrata toast with eggs, arugula, cucumber and spicy cherries ($16).

Okonomiyaki ($22) at Miru. Photo by Allison Gallese courtesy of Lettuce Entertain You.

Dig in: Find Japanese-inspired cuisine on the 11th floor of the St. Regis Hotel in Streeterville, which serves brunch 9am to 2pm Saturday and Sunday.

Expect buttermilk pancakes with whipped yuzu, ricotta and blueberries ($19), crispy pork fried rice with eggs ($22) and savory chawanmushi egg custard ($14).

Big bites: Miru's Tokyo brunch featuring a rolled omelet, miso soup, ginger rice and king salmon ($44) is served every day on the breakfast menu.

Prosciutto with zeppole at Ummo. Photo courtesy of Ummo.

Dig in: This modern Italian eatery in River North serves brunch 10am to 2pm Saturday and Sunday.

Dishes range from a $17 lentil salad to $26 shakshuka and $44 wagyu steak and eggs.

What we're hearing: Ummo's fried zeppole with prosciutto ($26) is the talk of the brunch circuit.

Flatbreads at Flight Club in the Loop. Photo courtesy of Flight Club.

Dig in: This darts club and eclectic restaurant serves brunch weekends from 11am to 3pm for people who book darts-playing time.

Dishes include avocado toast ($12), pork belly breakfast sliders ($17) and smoked salmon flatbread with capers, chive crème fraîche and dill ($22).

Big bites: Flight Club offers bottomless flatbreads and mimosas along with 90 minutes of darts for $59 per person.

Lobster biscuit Benedict. Photo courtesy of Smoque Steak.

Dig in: This seasonal American restaurant in Avondale introduced smoked sous vide beef to Chicago and launched its 11am to 3pm brunch last summer.

Dishes range from lemon berry or banana brittle French toast ($18) to lobster biscuit Benedict ($26) and shrimp and grits ($25).

What we're hearing: Smoque's signature offering is steak and eggs ($24), featuring certified Angus beef with a choice of eggs, chipotle brunch potatoes and challah toast.

Marina's Bistro will offer Puerto Rican-inspired brunch items on Mother's Day. Photo courtesy of Marina's Bistro.

Dig in: This young Puerto Rican eatery in Uptown is launching its brunch on Mother's Day with service from 10 am to 3pm.

Dishes will include ham and cheese, or mushroom and cheese croquetas; fried pastelillo turnovers with eggs and sausage; as well as coconut waffles with chicken thighs and guava sauce.

Mirella's sunny dining room in Wicker Park. Photo courtesy of Mirella's.

Dig in: This eclectic Wicker Park spot recently starting serving weekend brunch.

Expect breakfast quesadillas with duck confit ($11), shakshuka ($12), eggs Florentine ($13) and Philly Benedict ($14) with prime rib.

Big bites: On Mother's Day, they'll offer a $35 buffet with fruit trays, lox, Caesar salad, charcuterie platters, French toast, bacon, sausage, eggs Benedict and a selection of pastries.

Photo by Daniel Kelleghan courtesy of Aboyer.

Dig in: This French brasserie in Winnetka is not often open for brunch but is offering a special three-course menu ($79-$89) on Mother's Day.

Dishes will include house-cured smoked salmon with a warm chive omelet and potato-caper pancake; pan-roasted chicken chasseur; salade Lyonnaise; soft-shell crabs; lamb shank; whitefish with fresh morels; and steak frites.

What's next: These are all newbie brunch spots, but we want hear about your tried and true brunch favorites for an upcoming ultimate Axios brunch list.