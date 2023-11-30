New Asian grocery store and food court officially opens in Chicago
One of Chicago's most interesting new grocery stores is hosting a grand opening this weekend.
Why it matters: Gangnam Market — featuring standard groceries with Asian specialties and a six-restaurant food court — could turn River West into an unlikely Asian street food mecca.
Driving the news: The store, which has been operating low key for several months in the former Urban Market building on West Chicago Avenue, has finally finished and staffed its food court.
- To celebrate, Gangnam will host a weekend-long party with free food samples, house-made juices, gourmet coffees, beer, wine and more.
Backstory: Kenny Yang, who owns Strings, Ken Kee and Gyuro Ramen, took over the 28,000-square-foot space 10 months ago.
Details: The food court features a full bar, bubble tea stand and cafe, along with six food stalls.
- Dishes include fresh sushi, ramen, donburi bowls, Korean tacos and Hong Kong bakery, sandwich and breakfast specialties, including pineapple buns with truffle butter.
We tried: The rich, excellent turkey ramen with wonton ($14.95) from Seven Faced Bird and the juicy Hainanese chicken ($12.95) from the Workout Rice stall.
- Monica loved the chicken and sauces, but the rice tasted warmed over.
If you go: The store is open 8am-9pm, and the food court is open 11am-9pm daily. Gangnam offers free 90-minute validated indoor parking in the second-level garage.
