New Asian grocery store and food court officially opens in Chicago

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

The flash new food court at Gangnam Market in River West. Photo: Monica Eng/Axios

One of Chicago's most interesting new grocery stores is hosting a grand opening this weekend. Why it matters: Gangnam Market — featuring standard groceries with Asian specialties and a six-restaurant food court — could turn River West into an unlikely Asian street food mecca.

Driving the news: The store, which has been operating low key for several months in the former Urban Market building on West Chicago Avenue, has finally finished and staffed its food court.

To celebrate, Gangnam will host a weekend-long party with free food samples, house-made juices, gourmet coffees, beer, wine and more.

Backstory: Kenny Yang, who owns Strings, Ken Kee and Gyuro Ramen, took over the 28,000-square-foot space 10 months ago.

Produce area of Gangnam Market. Photo: Monica Eng/Axios

Details: The food court features a full bar, bubble tea stand and cafe, along with six food stalls.

Dishes include fresh sushi, ramen, donburi bowls, Korean tacos and Hong Kong bakery, sandwich and breakfast specialties, including pineapple buns with truffle butter.

Turkey wonton ramen from Seven Faced Bird. Photo: Monica Eng/Axios

We tried: The rich, excellent turkey ramen with wonton ($14.95) from Seven Faced Bird and the juicy Hainanese chicken ($12.95) from the Workout Rice stall.

Monica loved the chicken and sauces, but the rice tasted warmed over.

Hainanese chicken. Photo: Monica Eng/Axios

If you go: The store is open 8am-9pm, and the food court is open 11am-9pm daily. Gangnam offers free 90-minute validated indoor parking in the second-level garage.