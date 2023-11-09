Ken Kee has a new Hong Kong Afternoon Tea deal in Chinatown
Chinatown Square's Ken Kee is offering a new Hong Kong Afternoon Tea service.
Why it matters: It's perfect for a comforting treat on a cold rainy day.
Details: Diners get a hot drink — with choices including strong milky Hong Kong tea, lemon tea or Hong Kong tea blended with coffee — and a select tea dish for $10.
The dishes include an egg tart with peach jelly, fried toast filled with Ovaltine chocolate spread, noodle soup, and chicken wings with fries.
- But I went for the "highly recommended" toasted pineapple bun with a slab of chilled truffle butter.
The verdict: Pineapple buns (resembling Mexican conchas) with butter are a Hong Kong staple, but truffle butter takes it to a whole new level.
- My brain didn't know if it should expect sweet or savory, but ultimately I got both in this decadent combo I haven't found anywhere else in the city.
If you go: The $10 special is offered from 2-5pm Monday-Friday, but you can order the same items a la carte outside that time frame, just at higher prices.
