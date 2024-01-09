What's ahead in Donald Trump's Illinois ballot challenge
Former President Donald Trump chose not to sign a state pledge asking candidates not to advocate for overthrowing the government, per recent election paperwork.
Yes, but: The optional oath has no bearing on whether Trump will appear on the ballot in Illinois, though a pending challenge could change that.
Why it matters: Trump continues to fight legal battles to appear on several states' primary ballots after being accused of attempting to overturn the results of the 2020 election.
Catch up fast: Colorado and Maine last month disqualified Trump over his role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Trump's appeal in Colorado is headed to the Supreme Court.
Zoom in: Illinois is among more than a dozen states that will hear objections to Trump's inclusion on the primary ballot.
- If the state's general counsel recommends the board vote on the objections, the bipartisan board could remove him at a meeting on Jan. 30.
What's next: When the State Board of Elections certifies the ballot on Thursday, Trump's name will have "objection pending" beside it.
