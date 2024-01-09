What's ahead in Donald Trump's Illinois ballot challenge

Former President Trump gives remarks during a 2022 rally at the Adams County Fairgrounds in Mendon, Illinois. Photo: Michael B. Thomas/Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump chose not to sign a state pledge asking candidates not to advocate for overthrowing the government, per recent election paperwork.

Yes, but: The optional oath has no bearing on whether Trump will appear on the ballot in Illinois, though a pending challenge could change that.

Why it matters: Trump continues to fight legal battles to appear on several states' primary ballots after being accused of attempting to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

Catch up fast: Colorado and Maine last month disqualified Trump over his role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Trump's appeal in Colorado is headed to the Supreme Court.

Zoom in: Illinois is among more than a dozen states that will hear objections to Trump's inclusion on the primary ballot.

If the state's general counsel recommends the board vote on the objections, the bipartisan board could remove him at a meeting on Jan. 30.

What's next: When the State Board of Elections certifies the ballot on Thursday, Trump's name will have "objection pending" beside it.