Tracking efforts to remove Trump from the 2024 ballot
Time is ticking for more than a dozen states to resolve 14th Amendment challenges to former President Trump's 2024 candidacy before the Republican primary kicks into high gear.
Why it matters: Colorado and Maine last month disqualified Trump from the ballot over his role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, in bombshell decisions that put questions over a largely untested provision before the Supreme Court.
Driving the news: The Supreme Court agreed Friday to take up Trump's appeal in Colorado and consider whether he can appear on the state's primary ballot.
- The high court's ruling could determine whether the former president and GOP front-runner can be disqualified from the ballot across the country.
Zoom in: Challenges in more than 30 states have been filed citing Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, which holds that nobody should hold office if they "engaged in insurrection" or have "given aid or comfort" to insurrectionists.
- More than a dozen of the challenges are still awaiting a ruling or a decision on an appeal, according to the nonprofit publication Lawfare.
- Voters in two other states — Illinois and Massachusetts — filed 14th Amendment challenges to Trump's candidacy as recently as last week.
Between the lines: Even if a challenge has been rejected in a state, it does not preclude other challenges from being brought in the same state in the future, Lawfare notes.
What they're saying: Trump's team has criticized the efforts to challenge his candidacy as election interference and has indicated he plans to appeal any rulings barring him from the ballot.
- "We have full confidence that the U.S. Supreme Court will quickly rule in our favor and finally put an end to these un-American lawsuits," Trump spokesperson Steven Cheung said after the Colorado ruling.
What to watch: The Republican primary begins with the Iowa caucuses on Jan. 15. Other states' deadlines to finalize primary ballots are fast approaching.
- Oregon could be the next state to weigh in on Trump's candidacy. The state's Supreme Court is expected to issue a ruling in the coming weeks before the state's March 21 deadline to finalize the primary ballot.
