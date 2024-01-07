Tracking efforts to remove Trump from the 2024 ballot

Data: Lawfare; Note: "Challenge dismissed" includes challenges that were voluntarily dismissed. New challenges could be brought in states that previously issued dismissals; Map: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

Time is ticking for more than a dozen states to resolve 14th Amendment challenges to former President Trump's 2024 candidacy before the Republican primary kicks into high gear.

Why it matters: Colorado and Maine last month disqualified Trump from the ballot over his role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, in bombshell decisions that put questions over a largely untested provision before the Supreme Court.

Driving the news: The Supreme Court agreed Friday to take up Trump's appeal in Colorado and consider whether he can appear on the state's primary ballot.

The high court's ruling could determine whether the former president and GOP front-runner can be disqualified from the ballot across the country.

Zoom in: Challenges in more than 30 states have been filed citing Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, which holds that nobody should hold office if they "engaged in insurrection" or have "given aid or comfort" to insurrectionists.

More than a dozen of the challenges are still awaiting a ruling or a decision on an appeal, according to the nonprofit publication Lawfare.

Voters in two other states — Illinois and Massachusetts — filed 14th Amendment challenges to Trump's candidacy as recently as last week.

Between the lines: Even if a challenge has been rejected in a state, it does not preclude other challenges from being brought in the same state in the future, Lawfare notes.

What they're saying: Trump's team has criticized the efforts to challenge his candidacy as election interference and has indicated he plans to appeal any rulings barring him from the ballot.

"We have full confidence that the U.S. Supreme Court will quickly rule in our favor and finally put an end to these un-American lawsuits," Trump spokesperson Steven Cheung said after the Colorado ruling.

What to watch: The Republican primary begins with the Iowa caucuses on Jan. 15. Other states' deadlines to finalize primary ballots are fast approaching.

Oregon could be the next state to weigh in on Trump's candidacy. The state's Supreme Court is expected to issue a ruling in the coming weeks before the state's March 21 deadline to finalize the primary ballot.

