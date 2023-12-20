Congress erupts after court disqualifies Trump from Colorado ballot

The Colorado Supreme Court's decision on Tuesday to disqualify former President Trump from the state's 2024 ballot quickly touched off fierce reactions from members of Congress in both parties.

Why it matters: The case has the potential to reignite an explosive national debate about the nature of the Jan. 6 riot and the degree to which the former president should be held accountable for the violence.

It's likely to go to the U.S. Supreme Court, with the Trump campaign vowing to appeal and the Colorado judges issuing a stay until their federal counterparts have a chance to adjudicate it.

Similar cases are making their way through the courts in several dozen other states.

What they're saying: House Republican Conference Chair Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.) blasted the Colorado Supreme Court majority as "four partisan Democrat operatives" in a statement, predicting the ruling "will backfire and further strengthen President Trump's winning campaign."

"There is no way this holds," a House Republican told Axios. "There is no way the 14th Amendment was intended to be applied in this way."

"This is insane," said Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) in a post on X, "If this is the path that radical Dems choose to weaponize the courts against conservatives, we are no better than the socialist regimes in VZ & Cuba."

"The people have the right to choose their president," said Rep. Max Miller (R-Ohio), a former Trump aide. "Courts should protect the will of the people, not cast it aside."

The other side: Several Democrats who have championed the case against Trump being allowed to run in 2024 applauded the ruling.