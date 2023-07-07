Rep. Jamie Raskin waves while serving as grand marshal of the Takoma Park 4th of July Parade. Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call via Getty Images

Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) said Friday he will run for re-election to his House seat in 2024 rather than running to succeed retiring Sen. Ben Cardin (D-Md.).

Why it matters: The high-profile ranking member of the House Oversight Committee and former Jan. 6 committee member would have been an instant frontrunner for the seat.

His decision to forgo a run clears the way for several other major candidates in a crowded Democratic primary.

Driving the news: In a lengthy statement released Friday evening, Raskin said running for re-election is the “best way for me to make the greatest difference in American politics in 2024.”

Raskin told Axios in May, coming off of months of treatment for cancer that had just gone into remission, that he was an "absolute tossup" on a Senate run, citing his work on the Oversight Committee as a key factor.

"I have a different and more urgent calling right now and I cannot walk away from the center of this fight in the people’s House and in the country," he said on Friday.

The intrigue: Raskin said in the statement on Friday he is "pretty sure" he would have run for Senate in "normal times."

"But these are not normal times and we are still in the fight of our lives for democratic institutions, freedom and basic social progress in America[.]"

The state of play: That leaves several other prominent Democratic candidates currently vying for the heavily blue seat.