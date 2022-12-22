House Democrats on Thursday elected Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) as ranking member on the House Oversight Committee.

Why it matters: The job comes with a hefty mandate: leading the defense against a battery of planned Republican investigations into the Biden administration on everything from the border to Afghanistan to Hunter Biden.

Driving the news: In a closed-door caucus meeting on Thursday, Raskin defeated Rep. Gerry Connolly (D-Va.) 133-75, according to two sources in the room.

The result comes after the Democratic Steering Committee recommended Raskin for the role earlier this month, leading Rep. Stephen Lynch (D-Mass.), who finished third in that vote, to drop out.

Steering committee members told Axios that a major asset for Raskin is his national profile, amassed during stints as a Trump impeachment manager and Jan. 6 committee member.

Between the lines: In defeating Connolly, Raskin leapfrogged a more senior member on the oversight panel, bypassing a seniority system to which Democrats have often adhered when picking committee leaders.

Raskin's pugnacious and media-savvy operating style contrasts with that of his predecessor, outgoing Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-N.Y.), who ascended to the role based on her seniority.

Go deeper: Dems' star-power strategy