1 hour ago - Politics & Policy
Rep. Jamie Raskin in remission after cancer treatment
Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) said Thursday his cancer is in remission after several months of treatment.
Driving the news: In an open letter, the Oversight Committee ranking member said he has completed chemotherapy for diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and has "a 90% prognosis of no relapse."
What he's saying: "My hemoglobin and white blood cell counts are plunging from my final five-day round of chemotherapy," Raskin wrote. "And I am afraid I lack the energy to properly thank you all and express the enormity of my feelings about the enduring beauty and promise of our country."
- "Another message will be coming soon to you all when I rebound from my still-exhausted and immuno-compromised condition," he added.
- Raskin also posted a video of himself ringing a bell at Med Star Georgetown University Hospital to mark the completion of his treatment.
The backdrop: Raskin announced his diagnosis in late December, just a week after winning a contested election to be the top Democrat on the Oversight Committee.
- He has continued to work as he undergoes treatment, and has sported bandanas at the Capitol, including one from musician Stevie Van Zandt.