1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Rep. Jamie Raskin in remission after cancer treatment

Andrew Solender
Rep. Jamie Raskin, wearing a blue suit, white shirt, a blue tie and a bandana, speaks at a committee hearing in front of a blowup photo of a Trump tweet.

Rep. Jamie Raskin. Photo: Ting Shen/Bloomberg via Getty Images.

Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) said Thursday his cancer is in remission after several months of treatment.

Driving the news: In an open letter, the Oversight Committee ranking member said he has completed chemotherapy for diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and has "a 90% prognosis of no relapse."

What he's saying: "My hemoglobin and white blood cell counts are plunging from my final five-day round of chemotherapy," Raskin wrote. "And I am afraid I lack the energy to properly thank you all and express the enormity of my feelings about the enduring beauty and promise of our country."

  • "Another message will be coming soon to you all when I rebound from my still-exhausted and immuno-compromised condition," he added.
  • Raskin also posted a video of himself ringing a bell at Med Star Georgetown University Hospital to mark the completion of his treatment.

The backdrop: Raskin announced his diagnosis in late December, just a week after winning a contested election to be the top Democrat on the Oversight Committee.

