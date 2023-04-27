Rep. Jamie Raskin in remission after cancer treatment

Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) said Thursday his cancer is in remission after several months of treatment.

Driving the news: In an open letter, the Oversight Committee ranking member said he has completed chemotherapy for diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and has "a 90% prognosis of no relapse."

What he's saying: "My hemoglobin and white blood cell counts are plunging from my final five-day round of chemotherapy," Raskin wrote. "And I am afraid I lack the energy to properly thank you all and express the enormity of my feelings about the enduring beauty and promise of our country."

"Another message will be coming soon to you all when I rebound from my still-exhausted and immuno-compromised condition," he added.

Raskin also posted a video of himself ringing a bell at Med Star Georgetown University Hospital to mark the completion of his treatment.

The backdrop: Raskin announced his diagnosis in late December, just a week after winning a contested election to be the top Democrat on the Oversight Committee.