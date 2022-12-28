Rep. Jamie Raskin announces cancer diagnosis

Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) at the U.S. Capitol Building on Dec. 23, 2022 in Washington, DC. Photo: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) announced Wednesday that he has been diagnosed with cancer.

Driving the news: The Maryland lawmaker said in a statement that he has Diffuse Large B Cell Lymphoma, a "serious but curable form of cancer."

Raskin added that he's about to embark on a course of chemo-immunotherapy and that the prognosis for most people in his situation is "excellent after four months of treatment."

What he's saying: "I expect to be able to work through this period but have been cautioned by my doctors to reduce unnecessary exposure to avoid COVID-19, the flu and other viruses," he said.

"With the benefit of early detection and fine doctors, the help of my extraordinary staff, the love of Sarah and our daughters and sons-in-law (actual and to-be) and family and friends, and the support of my beloved constituents and my colleagues in the House, I plan to get through this and, in the meantime, to keep making progress every day in Congress for American democracy."

Of note: Raskin was elected as a ranking member on the House Oversight Committee last week.

The job comes with a hefty mandate, including leading the defense against a number of planned Republican investigations into the Biden administration, Axios' Andrew Solender writes.

The congressman gained national prominence for his role in the second impeachment of former President Trump as well as for his work as a member of the Jan. 6 committee.

Editor's note: This story has been updated with additional details.