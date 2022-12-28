Updated 45 mins ago - Politics & Policy
Rep. Jamie Raskin announces cancer diagnosis
Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) announced Wednesday that he has been diagnosed with cancer.
Driving the news: The Maryland lawmaker said in a statement that he has Diffuse Large B Cell Lymphoma, a "serious but curable form of cancer."
- Raskin added that he's about to embark on a course of chemo-immunotherapy and that the prognosis for most people in his situation is "excellent after four months of treatment."
What he's saying: "I expect to be able to work through this period but have been cautioned by my doctors to reduce unnecessary exposure to avoid COVID-19, the flu and other viruses," he said.
- "With the benefit of early detection and fine doctors, the help of my extraordinary staff, the love of Sarah and our daughters and sons-in-law (actual and to-be) and family and friends, and the support of my beloved constituents and my colleagues in the House, I plan to get through this and, in the meantime, to keep making progress every day in Congress for American democracy."
Of note: Raskin was elected as a ranking member on the House Oversight Committee last week.
- The job comes with a hefty mandate, including leading the defense against a number of planned Republican investigations into the Biden administration, Axios' Andrew Solender writes.
- The congressman gained national prominence for his role in the second impeachment of former President Trump as well as for his work as a member of the Jan. 6 committee.
