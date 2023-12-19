Colorado Supreme Court removes Trump from state's ballot

The Colorado Supreme Court on Tuesday ruled that former President Trump cannot appear on the state's ballots in next year's presidential election.

Why it matters: It's the first time a court has found that the 14th Amendment's insurrection clause applies to Trump in relation to his actions surrounding the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. The Trump campaign said file an appeal against the ruling to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Driving the news: The court stayed the ruling from taking effect until Jan. 4, "subject to further appellate proceedings."

The big picture: The Colorado case is one of roughly three dozen across the country seeking to remove Trump, who is currently facing four criminal indictments, from the ballot through the largely untested insurrection clause.

Zoom in: The state's high court questioned whether Section 3 of the 14th Amendment covers the presidency and whether the insurrection rose to that level.

It comes after a lower court opinion allowing Trump to remain on the Colorado ballot.

Between the lines: The seven members of the court, who were all appointed by Democratic governors, appeared skeptical about reaching such a conclusion during oral arguments Dec. 6, Axios Denver's John Frank notes.

The majority opinion on Tuesday acknowledged the weight of the decision, saying: "We do not reach these conclusions lightly."

Context: Section 3 of the 14th Amendment states that no one should hold office in the U.S. if they "have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the [U.S.], or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof."

"But Congress may by a vote of two-thirds of each House, remove such disability," the provision continues.

What they're saying: Trump campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung in a statement said Democratic Party leaders in Colorado were "in a state of paranoia over the growing, dominant lead President Trump has amassed in the polls."

He accused the Colorado Supreme Court of issuing "a completely flawed decision" and said the former president's team will "swiftly file an appeal" to the U.S. Supreme Court.

"We have full confidence that the U.S. Supreme Court will quickly rule in our favor and finally put an end to these unAmerican lawsuits," Cheung added.

Go deeper: States look to see if 14th Amendment can be used to disqualify Trump — but it has risks

Editor's note: This article has been updated with new details throughout.