Trump appeals Colorado 14th Amendment ruling to Supreme Court

Former President Trump speaks to guests at a campaign event on Dec. 19 in Waterloo, Iowa. Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images

Attorneys for former President Trump on Wednesday appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court the ruling from Colorado that barred Trump from the state's 2024 primary ballot under the 14th Amendment's insurrection clause. Why it matters: The appeal raises the pressure on the Supreme Court to settle whether the 2024 Republican presidential primary front-runner should be allowed to serve as president again.

Trump's team in the appeal also urged the nation's highest court to ensure that he stays on primary ballots across the country.

What they're saying: "We urge a clear, summary rejection of the Colorado Supreme Court's wrongful ruling and the execution of a free and fair election this November," Trump spokesperson Steven Cheung said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold urged the Supreme Court in a statement on Wednesday to "consider this case as quickly as possible."

She added: "Coloradans — and the American people — deserve clarity on whether someone who engaged in insurrection may run for the country's highest office."

The big picture: The Colorado Supreme Court in a landmark ruling last month said that the 14th Amendment's insurrection clause applies to Trump's actions related to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

Trump, who had signaled that he would appeal the ruling to the Supreme Court, on Tuesday appealed a similar decision in Maine that barred him from the primary ballot in the state.

State of play: The Wednesday appeal follows a petition last week to the Supreme Court from the Colorado Republican Party to overturn the state court's ruling.

What to watch: Both the decisions in Maine and Colorado are currently on hold while the appeals work through the courts.

The Supreme Court has yet to indicate whether it will take up the appeal.

Editor's note: This article has been updated with new details throughout.