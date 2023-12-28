Republican Presidential candidate former President Trump during a campaign rally in Reno, Nevada, earlier this month. Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

The U.S. Supreme Court was urged to overturn Colorado's landmark ruling removing former President Trump from the state's 2024 ballot in a Colorado Republican Party petition on Wednesday.

Why it matters: The petition indefinitely extends the Colorado Supreme Court's stay to its order that was due to expire on Jan. 4 ahead of a U.S. Supreme Court decision in the case — meaning Trump's name can for now still appear on the ballot.

Driving the news: "The Republican Party has been irreparably harmed" by the Colorado Supreme Court's majority decision finding that the 14th Amendment's insurrection clause applies to Trump in relation to his actions surrounding the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, argues the petition, obtained by the New York Times.

"The state has interfered in the primary election by unreasonably restricting the Party's ability to select its candidates," it added.

"As a natural and inevitable result, the state has interfered with the Party's ability to place on the general election ballot the candidate of its choice. And it has done so based on a subjective claim of insurrection the state lacks any constitutional authority to make."

What we're watching: Representatives for Trump are expected to file their own appeal in the coming days.

Zoom out: The Colorado case is one of at least 35 filed across the U.S. citing the 14th Amendment in attempts to keep Trump off the ballot.

However, the Colorado Supreme Court is the only one so far to find the largely untested Civil War-era amendment does apply to Trump.

Editor's note: This a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.